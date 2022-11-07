A mother who has had sixteen operations since giving birth at a scandal hit health board twelve years ago has told ITV News her condition was "completely avoidable".

Jaime Griffiths said she was left with life changing injuries after giving birth to baby Ava at the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil in 2010.

In 2019 a damning report described maternity services at both the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisnat and Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil as "dysfunctional" after hearing accounts from 140 mothers and family members.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board's maternity services were placed in special measures for more than three years.

Jamie Griffiths was 24 when she became a mother.

The 37-year-old from Mountain Ash had been a keen runner, competing in marathons before she fell pregnant, but now she can't use the toilet normally and is reliant on a colostomy bag and catheter.

"It took a year for everything to start happening," Jamie explained.

"I collapsed after Christmas and I woke up with a colostomy - that's when I realised my nerves had been cut.

"Over the 12 years, I've had 16 operations. Last Christmas I was taken in, my large instestine was removed and I've got a ileostomy now for life and I also need a catheter to pee.

"So since her birth I'm not the same person my life is completely, completely changed."

Before Jamie went into labour she said she had experienced a normal pregnancy.

After being in labour for hours, Jamie says she requested a cesarean section which was denied.

It was only later, when Jaime's baby was too low, that the decision to operate was taken, however a c-section was no longer possible.

Surgeons operated on Jaime to free her baby.

This severed the nerves that allowed her to go to the toilet normally.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board says it is unable to comment on individual cases.

Jamie was left with significant injuries after giving birth in 2010 Credit: Jamie Griffiths

Jamie says what happened to her could have been avoided if consultants had listened to her and given her appropriate treatment.

"What happened that night could and should have been prevented," she said.

"If they'd done everything within their power for me and my child I wouldn't be sat here.

"If the one looking after me had listened and cared about me and my child then this wouldn't be my life now."

Jamie continued: "If they could see my life, just for one day - what I've got to go through everyday - people would be shocked."

Maternity services at the Prince Charles Hospital were moved out of special measures after more than three years. Credit: PA

Cwm Taf Morgannwg's maternity and neonatal services have now been moved out of special measures by Health Minister Eluned Morgan.

A new report by the Independent Maternity Services Oversight Panel found the health board has made "remarkable progress" since 2019.

Suzanne Hardacre, director of nursing and midwifery at Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB said: Today’s report demonstrates very clearly the progress we have made, however, we also recognise that this is a journey of continuous improvement, and that there is still more work to do.

“Women and families have always been at the centre of our drive to improve, and it is essential that we continue to listen, learn and improve from their experiences.

She continued: "We know that babies and new families within CTM deserve the very best start in life and, while we will never forget the mistakes of the past, we are confident that the care we continue to provide our communities is safe, professional and of the highest standard.”