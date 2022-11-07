Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales News journalist Brad Williams

A centre that has served hundreds of people in Port Talbot for the last 20 years has been force to close due to its skyrocketing energy bills.

The charity behind it, Age Cymru West Glamorgan, told ITV News donations have dropped and their utility bills have increased by 600%, leaving them with "very little choice".

The Afan Nedd Centre has been a lifeline for the hundreds of people that have used its facilities.

The centre's volunteers came to pack their dozens of China cups and saucer sets into boxes, ready to be sold. Credit: ITV News Wales.

In its weekly lunch club, more than 120 people would come together to socialise over a hot meal.

The charity recently fitted a new kitchen, costing them over £8,000. They are now trying to sell the appliances to fund the charity's other services, but offers they have had so far stand at just £1,000.

During the pandemic, the charity said the centre's kitchen was "crucial" to the home meal delivery service. It provided thousands of meals to people who were struggling to access food at the time.

Former centre user Caroline Davies says it was "critical" to her and her family. She fears those that used it will be isolated this winter. Credit: ITV News Wales.

Caroline Davies has used the centre along with three members of her family.

She told ITV News: "I feel very sad. I feel it's an end of an era.

"To see all of this packed up and go is an end of an era. An end of some really happy times that people have seen here. And actually, as a community, it's a loss.

"I think we're seeing more and more of that loss in the community, when we're hitting a time when the community needs more."

Ms Davies added: "They are absolutely critical to people like myself, where you can almost trust to have a hot meal, where you'd have social interaction, the right support. Sometimes, people would come for the meal but also access other support whilst they're here.

"Every organisation is faced with really challenging times."

Connor James, chief executive of Age Cymru West Glamorgan, said, "It's heartbreaking for us as an organisation to need to close it. But it's that decision of closing the centre now or take the entire charity down."

"We are struggling. Unfortunately, a 600% rise in utility costs would mean having to find an extra £18,000 a year just for the centre's gas and electricity, we've been left with very little choice.

"We simply must prioritise our essential services. At the moment our most needed service is providing our Information and Advice service which helps older people across Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend access the benefits and support they're entitled to. This service is facing an unprecedented demand as people choose between eating or putting the heating on.

"We need to use what little money we do have as a charity to prioritise supporting as many people as we can to access the money they need to just live this winter."