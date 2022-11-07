An MP has raised "serious concerns" about a luxury Hilton hotel in Snowdonia being used as emergency accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Hilton Garden Inn at Adventure Parc Snowdonia, near Dolgarrog is housing asylum seekers whilst their applications to remain in the UK are being processed.

It is understood weddings and events have been cancelled and that there are no rooms available to book until at least spring 2023.

Robin Millar said he is "concerned about the suitability" of the property in the location it is in.

"It is a hotel not a detention centre", he said.

"It is isolated and unsupported by the appropriate services."

The Aberconwy MP added, "I am also very concerned about the lack of notice, the poor communication and - most of all - the impact on communities in Dolgarrog and along Dyffryn Conwy."

Mr Millar said the Home Office is responsible for security and the running of the site.

Suella Braverman has come under pressure to outline plan to fix migrant crisis.

The Home Office has described the housing of asylum seekers in hotels as a "short-term solution" and say it is costing the UK taxpayer £5.6m a day.

A Home Office spokesperson said, “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6million a day.

"The use of hotels is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation.”

This comes as UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman pledged to speed up the asylum system with a nationwide roll-out of a trial tested in Leeds to help streamline the application process.

The eight-week pilot doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, the Home Office said.

Conwy Council has been asked to comment.