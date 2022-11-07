First Minister Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid.

The Welsh Government said Mr Drakeford is "working from home" and, despite not being a legal requirement, people who test postivie for the virus should isolate while recovering.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister is currently working from home after testing positive for Covid.“Whilst not a legal requirement, it is important that anyone that does test positive isolates whilst recovering.“We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination”.