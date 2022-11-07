Police probe mystery death of man at popular dog walking spot

A 63-year-old man has died after being found collapsed at a popular dog-walking spot.North Wales Police said the Welsh Ambulance Service was called to Parc Bryn Cegin in Llandygai, Bangor, shortly after 9am on Sunday, November 6.Emergency crews were called following reports that a man had collapsed. Police said the man was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.The man's next of kin, and the coroner’s office, have been informed.Detectives are now conducting enquiries in the area to establish the man’s movements prior to his discovery.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Detective Inspector Andy Gibson said: “We understand Parc Bryn Cegin is a popular location for dog walkers.“We are asking anyone who saw an elderly man, approximately 5’ 8” and wearing blue jeans with a grey hooded top in the area between 10am on Saturday, November 5 and 9am on Sunday, November 6 to please contact us on 101 quoting reference B168289.“We are currently treating the death as unexplained and working closely with the coroner at this time.”