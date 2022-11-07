Disruption from heavy rain and "very strong winds" is expected after the Met Office issued a weather warning covering much of Wales on Monday night.

Rain and strong winds are expected between 6pm and midnight, the weather service forecasts.

It anticipates a "short period of very strong winds" with guest of 50-60 mph, perhaps hitting as high as 70mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office says a "short period of very heavy rain and squally winds" are "likely to cause some disruption, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport considered likely".

It says bus and train services will "probably" be affected with journey times taking longer, warning that spray and temporary flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

Some short term loss of power and other services is also possible - and there is a chance of hail and lightning in a few places, it added.