Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’ has been released as the official anthem for Wales' appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

With just two weeks to go until the tournament, the iconic song, which has been remastered and partially re-recorded is available to stream on all major platforms.

The track features thousands of voices of thousands of Cymru fans to create a "dramatic" new version of the old classic.

The song features the voices of 70,000 Cymru fans

Hidden microphones during the two World Cup play-off games recorded over 70,000 Wales fans singing the iconic song along with Dafydd Iwan himself, as Wales made history by qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

The song, which is based on the survival of Welsh culture and language, was originally recorded by Iwan in 1983 during a time of political and economic turmoil.

So as thousands prepare to watch Wales take on their group at the tournament this month, what are the lyrics to the song and what do they mean?

Dwyt ti'm yn cofio Macsen

Does neb yn ei nabod o

Mae mil a chwe chant o flynyddoedd

Yn amser rhy hir i'r co'

Pan aeth Magnus Maximus o Gymru

Yn y flwyddyn tri-chant-wyth-tri

A'n gadael yn genedl gyfan

A heddiw: wele ni!

(You don't remember Macsen,

nobody knows him.

One thousand and six hundred years,

a time too long to remember.

When Magnus Maximus left Wales,

in the year 383,

leaving us a whole nation,

and today - look at us!)

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

(We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.)

Chwythed y gwynt o'r Dwyrain

Rhued y storm o'r môr

Hollted y mellt yr wybren

A gwaedded y daran encôr

Llifed dagrau'r gwangalon

A llyfed y taeog y llawr

Er dued yw'r fagddu o'n cwmpas

Ry'n ni'n barod am doriad y wawr!

(Let the wind blow from the East,

let the storm roar from the sea,

let the lightning split the heavens,

and the thunder shout "encore!"

Let the tears of the faint-hearted flow,

and the servile lick the floor.

Despite the blackness around us,

we are ready for the breaking of the dawn!)

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

(We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.)

Cofiwn i Facsen Wledig

Adael ein gwlad yn un darn

A bloeddiwn gerbron y gwledydd

Mi fyddwn yma tan Ddydd y Farn!

Er gwaetha pob Dic Siôn Dafydd

Er gwaetha 'rhen Fagi a'i chriw

Byddwn yma hyd ddiwedd amser

A bydd yr iaith Gymraeg yn fyw!

(We remember that Macsen the Emperor

left our country in one whole piece.

And we shall shout before the nations,

"We'll be here until Judgement Day!"

Despite every Dic Siôn Dafydd,

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Er gwaetha pawb a phopeth

Ry'n ni yma o hyd

(We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here,

we are still here,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything,

in spite of everyone and everything.

We are still here.)