Anastacia fan handed mic to propose to boyfriend at Cardiff show

Watch the moment Gavin Sheppard proposed to the love of his life in front of a packed crowd

A lovestruck fan stole the spotlight when he proposed to his boyfriend at an Anastacia gig in Cardiff over the weekend.

The beautiful moment was captured by hundreds of people in the crowd.

Entertainer Gavin Sheppard from Cardiff, was given a mic by the singer - who was in on the proposal - during the middle of her St David's Hall show.

The singer said Gavin had contacted her six months ago to arrange the idea. Credit: Gavin Sheppard.

In front of a full audience, Gavin took to one knee to pop the question. He described his partner, Luke as his "safe space, his go to and shelter."

Gavin said: "I love you with every little piece of me. Will you marry me?"

The video shows the crowd roar as Gavin asked the question and people fighting back tears when Luke said yes.

Singer Anastacia presented the couple with a signed picture after the proposal, wishing the newly engaged couple well.

She said: "I knew about this for a while. He contacted about six months ago."

Posting on social media after the show, Gavin said his Facebook post was liked more than 800 times.

He wrote: "Tonight after months of waiting, with the help of Anastacia who orchestrated it, I got to propose to my best friend.

"Such a special moment which we will treasure forever."