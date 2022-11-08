The decision to house 100 asylum seekers at a hotel in north Wales is a sign of a "failed system", a charity has said.

It comes following reports The Home Office has offered short-term accommodation to the asylum seekers as the number of people arriving in the UK needing housing has "reached record levels".

It added it has put the system under "incredible strain" as it urged local councils to do what they can to help house people permanently.

It comes as the prime minister vowed to work better with France and other European nations to "grip this challenge of illegal migration", as he faced pressure to make a fresh agreement over small boat Channel crossings.

The Welsh Refugee Council however criticised the move saying housing asylum seekers in hotels has led to "significant delays" when processing their claims.

A view of people thought to be migrants at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent Credit: PA

"Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary, and we welcome all Sanctuary-Seekers seeking to rebuild their lives. The typical wait time for asylum-seekers is between one and three years, causing a huge backlog in moving people on from initial accommodation.

"Hotels are not Homes and putting Sanctuary-Seekers in hotels far from local communities is far from ideal and prevents their integration."

The local MP Robin Millar also expressed concern over the hotel’s suitability, which ITV News is not naming for safety reasons, for housing refugees, insisting it is “not a detention centre”. He said he has contacted the Home Office and is liaising with the leader of Conwy Council.

The hotel has reportedly also cancelled its upcoming weddings and events.

Simon Pritchard and Lucy Campbell were due to get married at the venue Credit: Media Wales

One couple, Simon Pritchard and Lucy Campbell, said they were told their wedding could not go ahead at the venue, despite booking it more than a year ago.

“When we were told the venue was being cancelled, we were both completely gobsmacked,” said Lucy. “We woke the next morning hoping it was just a bad dream.“We’re still a bit shocked. We’d been counting down the days for the wedding to happen. When they told us, we just couldn’t believe it, especially the reason they gave us.”

“I don’t blame the staff, the people who had to tell me,” said Lucy. “It was out of their hands. But I’m not sure how to take the claim that the hotel had no choice in the matter, that the Home Office simply demanded it.”

The Home Office said it would not comment on “operational arrangements” but added it only used hotels as a “short-term solution” until “appropriate accommodation” was found.

Local MS Janet Finch-Saunders said she has written to the home secretary asking for more detail on the decision.

"I have asked a series of questions, including why the local community and I had to find out via rumours on social media.

"The Home Secretary has caused considerable distress to a peaceful community. Rather than house illegal immigrants in a luxury hotel, I suggest that she give urgent consideration to moving them elsewhere."

The council said it was not given advance notice that the Home Office intended to accommodate people and said it is working with the emergency services to "support the interests of individuals and the local community."