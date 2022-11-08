Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

A hunstman who breached a ban from keeping animals has been jailed after a number of dogs were found to be living in filthy conditions on his land.

Farmer David Thomas, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, pleaded guilty to failing to provide for the needs of 29 dogs at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday 7 November.

It followed an earlier hearing on 10 October where Thomas pleaded guilty to six offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

In 2018, Thomas was handed a disqualification order after he was convicted of badger baiting.

Son Carwyn Fazakerle was found guilty of failing to meet the needs of 29 animals.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours community service and banned from keeping dogs for ten years.

The court heard how he was "following in his father's footsteps."

Many of the animals were found in wet and dirty kennels. Credit: RSPCA

The judge described Thomas' actions as "willful, deliberate and persistent offending" that was so serious that it warranted an immediate custodial sentence.

Among the animals found at the farm was a female patterdale terrier type dog who was kept alone, tied on a short tether and surrounded by her own filth. She had no bedding and was being kept in the semi dark.

A male dog of the same breed was found with an injury to his jaw and scars on his face. He had a wet kennel full of excrement and a water bowl which had discoloured orange water in it.

Video footage captured Thomas kicking his dogs.

Other dogs were found in kennels which were wet and dirty.

Following the case, RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: “It was very sad to see these animals live in such awful conditions without their basic needs provided for.

"The dogs have been in the care of the RSPCA and following the conclusion of this case will now be rehomed.”