A bodybuilder who was friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger and kept working out in his 90s has died aged 94.Doug Evans, from Fairwater died on November 4 - prompting scores of tributes across Wales and beyond.

Doug first got into bodybuilding when he was 12-years-old.He started by lifting his mother's flat irons and baking stones to strengthen his muscles.

Eventually he went on to travel the world as a professional bodybuilding judge and became friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The pair met when Doug was judging Mr Universe and hit it off and ended up going out for a meal, with Schwarzenegger even asking him to sit as a judge on the Mr Olympia panel.

Before Arnold Schwarzenegger became one of the biggest names in Hollywood he was a champion bodybuilder. Credit: PA

Doug's nephew Christopher Evans said: "He treated his body like a temple. There are so many memories I have with him and although he was very independent and possibly a little stubborn he really."He looked after himself in all the years he lived by himself, and that was him and probably the way he wanted it. It would be amazing how much he knew about his body, and all the different muscles which sometimes would even surprise doctors."He was a gentleman who would do anything for anybody- he would always make the time for people, he would even call his doctor sir - and was a gentleman up until his very last days."He lived a simple life and that's probably why he lived to that golden age."

Considering how he wanted his uncle to be remembered, Christopher said: "My memories will always be the good he did for people during his life and he never shied away from that- and that was him in a nutshell."Doug, who was also a champion cyclist was still going to the gym four days a week in 2019 despite having a quadruple bypass and a pacemaker fitted.A doctor told him at the time: "The trouble with you Dougie, is that you've got the body of a man over 90, but the mind of a 19-year old."