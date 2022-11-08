Two teenage boys have been arrested after a mural celebrating Welsh Caribbean culture in Port Talbot was defaced by swastikas and Nazi graffiti.

The teenagers, from Port Talbot and Tonyrefail, have been arrested on suspicion of racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

Police say a number of property searches are underway.

South Wales Police Superintendent Stephen Jones said: “Hateful behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.

“I want to reassure the local community that a full investigation is being undertaken with a view to ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable for their abhorrent actions.”

The graffiti has since been painted over and the mural has been restored.