A new 5,500 capacity stand at Wrexham AFC's football ground has been approved.

A meeting of Wrexham Council's planning committee saw unanimous approval for a new Kop stand that will see the current derelict stand demolished.

The council said the club, which is co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are making a "significant financial contribution" towards the cost of the new Kop, after already purchasing the freehold of the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney said the current state of the stand is an "eyesore" Credit: PA Images

McElhenney and Reynolds said, “With planning committee approval now secured, we can move forward with the Kop Development, starting with the demolition of the existing structure.

This is the new stand will look Credit: Wrexham Council

“The derelict state of the Kop, has long been an eyesore and we hope that by the start of the 2024/25 season, it will be brought back into use, with another 5,500 fans able to watch games live, as well as providing a superb backdrop for those watching on TV.

“We would like to thank the planning committee for the positive decision they have made and all those who have been involved with our application.”