World Cup 2022: The players heading to Qatar as Rob Page announces Wales squad
Wales manager Rob Page has announced an experienced squad of players who will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup.
The line-up includes the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter - who have nearly 400 caps for Wales between them.
Every player picked by Page has experienced the international stage before, with no one having less than four caps.
The Wales manager made the squad announcement on Wednesday (9 November) while visiting his hometown of Tylorstown.
The Wales World Cup 2022 squad:
Wayne Hennessey
Danny Ward
Adam Davies
Ben Davies
Ben Cabango
Tom Lockyer
Joe Rodon
Chris Mepham
Ethan Ampadu
Chris Gunter
Neco Williams
Connor Roberts
Sorba Thomas
Joe Allen
Matthew Smith
Dylan Levitt
Harry Wilson
Joe Morrell
Jonny Williams
Aaron Ramsey
Rubin Colwill
Gareth Bale
Kieffer Moore
Mark Harris
Brennan Johnson
Dan James
Analysis from ITV Wales Sports Reporter, Matt Southcombe
A squad of few surprises from manager Robert Page, with the core of the group all returning for the global gathering in Qatar. The starting XI will pretty much pick itself for the opening game against the USA, assuming injuries are avoided between now and November 21.
There's a very interesting decision to be made with the goalkeepers. The torch had seemingly been passed from Wayne Hennessey to Danny Ward in recent times, but the former returned for the vital qualifier against the Ukraine and appears to be now back in favour.
Joe Allen is named in the squad having not played since suffering a hamstring injury in September, but will likely force his way into the starting line-up if he can convince Page that he is firing on all cylinders behind the scenes.