Wales manager Rob Page has announced an experienced squad of players who will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup.

The line-up includes the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter - who have nearly 400 caps for Wales between them.

Every player picked by Page has experienced the international stage before, with no one having less than four caps.

The Wales manager made the squad announcement on Wednesday (9 November) while visiting his hometown of Tylorstown.

The Wales World Cup 2022 squad:

Wayne Hennessey

Danny Ward

Adam Davies

Ben Davies

Ben Cabango

Tom Lockyer

Joe Rodon

Chris Mepham

Ethan Ampadu

Chris Gunter

Neco Williams

Connor Roberts

Sorba Thomas

Joe Allen

Matthew Smith

Dylan Levitt

Harry Wilson

Joe Morrell

Jonny Williams

Aaron Ramsey

Rubin Colwill

Gareth Bale

Kieffer Moore

Mark Harris

Brennan Johnson

Dan James

Analysis from ITV Wales Sports Reporter, Matt Southcombe

A squad of few surprises from manager Robert Page, with the core of the group all returning for the global gathering in Qatar. The starting XI will pretty much pick itself for the opening game against the USA, assuming injuries are avoided between now and November 21.

There's a very interesting decision to be made with the goalkeepers. The torch had seemingly been passed from Wayne Hennessey to Danny Ward in recent times, but the former returned for the vital qualifier against the Ukraine and appears to be now back in favour.

Joe Allen is named in the squad having not played since suffering a hamstring injury in September, but will likely force his way into the starting line-up if he can convince Page that he is firing on all cylinders behind the scenes.