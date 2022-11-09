A Welsh expat living in Qatar said he believes the country is judged unfairly by those who have not experienced it.

The country hosting the FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off in Doha on November 20, has been under scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers, LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and same-sex sexual activity is punishable by up to seven years in jail under the Penal Code 2004.

However, the Football Association has assured members of the LGBTQ+ community heading to Qatar that they will not be arrested for public displays of affection during the 29-day tournament.

Although some Welsh fans are still boycotting the event due to the Gulf state’s human rights record, Rhodri Ogwen, a Welsh sports journalist and broadcaster who lives in Qatar believes that those who have not visited the country are wrong to judge it.

He told ITV Wales: “We have to look at the bigger picture. Lots of these things that are being reported are not Qatar rules, they are rules that belong in Muslim countries.”

Same-sex relations are criminalised in other Middle Eastern Countries such UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Williams emphasised: “Qatar is under the spotlight because it is inviting the world but the last time I looked, Turkey has big events and global events, as does the UAE as do other Muslim countries. It’s the bigger picture."

Rhydian Wyn, a Welsh football fan and expat in the country, said that visiting fans should expect a football experience “different to what they are accustomed to".

Qatar has stricter restrictions on alcohol than Europe. While it is not illegal to drink alcohol, it is against the law to consume alcohol or to be drunk in public spaces.

The sale of alcohol to visiting supporters will be restricted to certain fan zones and licensed bars.

Preparations for the tournament have cost around £180 billion making it the most expensive world cup in history.

Seven new stadiums, a new metro system and hundreds of miles of new roads have all been built in preparation for the quadrennial event but according to Tomos Williams, another Welsh expat living in Qatar, things are not yet running smoothly.

A rehearsal game has taken place in Lusail Stadium where the World Cup Final is due to take place in December.

Tomos said there were issues with transport and air-conditioning in the rehearsal but a spokesperson for the Supreme Committee said: “With less than one month to go until the FIFA World Cup kicks off, Qatar is ready."

Wales will play their first match against the USA on November 21.