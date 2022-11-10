A dog is missing after he opened an electric car window with his paw and leapt out in queuing motorway traffic.Louise, 53, said she heard the window slide down but did not notice one-year-old Jack Russell Mouser was missing until it was too late.She is desperately appealing for information on Mouser's whereabouts after he freed himself from her car on the Prince of Wales Bridge on the M4 between England and Wales.Louise said: "I heard the window come down but had no idea he had jumped out. It was dark and raining and I had to concentrate on the road."

She explained she "assumed he had got in the boot" after she called out to him "get down" from the front seat."I can't bear to think of him on his own - it's driving me crazy."He's only a year old. He's very nervous and won't approach people."I'm praying someone picked him up. I don't even know if he is hurt."In an online appeal, she added: "This little man is my world and he's missing please if any one knows anything contact me."Louise, of Barry, said Mouser had been free in the back when he managed to get out, adding: "I'll never take any dog in the car without restraints again."A spokesperson for the National Highways said traffic officers were notified of the missing dog after he disappeared on Tuesday night."We also checked CCTV cameras and unfortunately neither ourselves or Gwent Police could detect the missing dog."We received no further reports from motorists last night, we have received no further reports of sightings today, and we do hope the dog is repatriated with its owners."The Highway Code says animals in cars should "suitably restrained" and suggests using a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard.