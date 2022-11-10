Primark has come under fire on social media for stocking England Football World Cup clothing in Welsh stores while there's been delays to their Wales merchandise reaching shelves.

A photo taken in the Wrexham store shows England jumpers, t-shirt and beanies available to purchase.

This sparked a series of comments from frustrated fans with many calling for them to "sort it out".

A Wales supporter asked " why are you selling these in Welsh stores?" and questioned if they knew Wales was in the World Cup too.

One social media suggested the Llandudno store should be "annexed" for not having any Wales branded clothing available, while another asked "where’s the Wales stock?"

Another said there was "nothing Welsh at all" in their Swansea and Cardiff stores.

Primark said there's been a supply issue which has prevented their Welsh stock from reaching shelves.

A spokesperson for the clothing shop said "due to the timings of the playoffs, we’ve experienced some delays in the delivery of our Welsh stock, however these are due into stores soon."

Wales fans will be able to purchase Welsh World Cup Christmas jumpers, t-shirts and hats when they're finally in stock.

A spokesperson for Primark said: “We’re delighted to offer our customers the chance to pick up official World Cup merchandise, including t-shirts, jumpers and hats, at affordable prices in our stores across all markets – this includes Welsh merchandise, endorsed by The Football Association of Wales.

"Unfortunately due to the timings of the playoffs, we’ve experienced some delays in the delivery of our Welsh stock, however these are due into stores soon – fans can expect a Welsh World Cup Christmas jumper among other items, including tees, long sleeve t-shirts and beanie hats.”