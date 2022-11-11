A convicted sex offender who was found with his genitals cut off bled to death, an inquest has heard.

Reginald Alan Roach, 63, was discovered by a dog walker on the vacant Bryn Cegin industrial estate in Bangor on 6 November.

Acting senior coroner, Kate Sutherland, explained how Roach was found "unresponsive" as she opened the hearing in Caernarfon.

A postmortem examination found the cause of death was "shock and haemorrhaging due to incised wounds removing genitalia".

Roach, of Ty Newydd bail hostel on Llandygai Road, was due to appear at Llandudno Magistrates Court on October 11 - a week before his death.

He faced a charge of failing to comply with notification requirements in relation to the sex offenders register at Caernarfon Police Station and was expected to make his plea that day.

In August, Roach admitted exposing himself at a Travelodge Hotel. In 2020, he admitted to destroying a poppy memorial the day after Remembrance Sunday the year prior.

Mrs Sutherland adjourned the inquest hearing to a later date pending the result of further investigations.