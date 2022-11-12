Tickets for Peter Kay's sold-out Cardiff shows are being resold online for ten times their original price.

Released at 10am on Saturday 12 November, tickets for the comedian's first tour for 12 years were in high demand.

By Saturday afternoon, tickets for Kay's Cardiff dates were already on resale sites for up to £1,180. The original asking price ranged from £35 to £135 for the Cardiff gigs.

Peter Kay himself reassured fans that ticket prices would be the same as they cost for his previous tour in 2020.

He said: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010."

That price promise meant the cheapest tickets for Cardiff were £35, with £50, £60 and £135 price tiers also available.

Selling out within an hour, Ticketmaster urged people to keep checking the site for tickets being sold by guests who could no longer make it.

However some people are already attempting to cash-in on the popular gig with tickets on Viagogo selling for up to £1,180.

The £1,180 ticket is for the upper balcony area of the Cardiff International Arena (CIA). Section 3 tickets for the Cardiff venue are available for resale at £708, with tickets for several other areas of the venue coming in at £454.

The tour is set to begin in December in Manchester, then moving to Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Dublin, Glasgow and Leeds before arriving at Cardiff for June 16 and 17 2023.

Selling out within an hour, there were more than 100,000 people in an online queue for tickets at the Cardiff dates - despite the CIA only having capacity for 5,000 people.

Scores of new dates were added to the line-up, pushing the tour to 103 shows between December this year and February 2025.