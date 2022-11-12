World's 'most poisonous plant' found in Welsh council's flower beds

A plant considered to be the world's most poisonous shrub has been spotted in Conwy County Borough Council's flowerbeds.

The council's ground-staff recently cleared and planted flowerbeds in Queens Gardens park, Colwyn Bay.

Among the flowers and shrubs included was Ricinnus Communis, commonly known as the castor oil plant. Its seeds contains a highly toxic chemical.

Worried the shrubs might be dangerous for children and dogs, one local said: "It’s a nice-looking plant but I’m not sure it’s the most sensible choice for a public park".The castor oil plant contains the poisonous substance ricin, a banned substance that is considered a chemical and biological weapon in large enough dosage.

The plant should always be handled with gloves but it is the seeds and seed heads that pose the biggest danger if eaten. As little as between 1 to 10 seeds ingested can be lethal.

The Guinness World Records consider it the world's most poisonous common plant.

In practice, castor oil fatalities have become extremely rare in modern times. Poisonings are highest in countries where the plant’s seeds are harvested for medical and industrial purposes but victims almost always recover after hospital treatment.

In Europe the tropical plant is used by some gardeners to add reddish-purple foliage to exotic looking displays. Local authorities, such as Bradford in England, have been known to use them in municipal flowerbeds.Conwy Council said it would be taking its usual precautions with the batch of Ricinus planted in Colwyn Bay and elsewhere. A spokesperson said: “We have used Castor Oil (Ricinnus communis) plants in our bedding displays for many years and they are commonly used in bedding displays throughout the UK.“As with many decorative plants, the seeds and seed heads are toxic if ingested, and we look to remove the plants before the seed heads set.”

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, other ornamentals and flowers, such as yews, bluebells, daffodils and delphinium can also be toxic if eaten.