Fifteen people have injured in a collision between a bus and car near Aberystwyth.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 3:45pm on Saturday 12 November.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed the A487 at Bow Street, where the crash happened and were advising people to avoid the area.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent one rapid response vehicle and three emergency ambulances to the scene.

Three patients were transferred to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment. No one sustained life-threatening injuries.