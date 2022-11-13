A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital after a "severe fire" in Cwmbran on Saturday 12 November.

The incident took place at around 2pm in the Brookside area of the town.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed the male suffered burns and was taken for treatment at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service deployed three crews from Cwmbran, Malpas and New Inn to tackle the blaze.

A statement from the service read: " On attendance crews were met with a severe fire, on the first-floor of a terraced property.

"Crews in breathing apparatus entered the property and quickly brought the fire under control and stopped it spreading beyond the first floor."

Following an investigation by officers from the service, it was deemed the cause of the fire was accidental.

South Wales Fire and Rescue added: "It is vital to remind our communities of the importance of having an escape plan in the event of a fire, and to have and test their smoke alarms."