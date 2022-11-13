Play Brightcove video

The annual National Service of Remembrance for Wales took place in Cardiff

People across Wales stood silent at 11am on Sunday 13 November to pay tribute to those who have fought and lost their lives in conflict.

At the National Service of Remembrance for Wales in Cardiff, representatives from the Armed Forces, the First Minister and leaders from other political parties lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Alexandra Gardens.

Ex-servicemen and women were also at the service, joined by detachments from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and other military cadets.

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS, said: "The service of remembrance continues to be as relevant as ever, as Welsh service men and women play their part in active service and peace-keeping duties around the world.

The First Minister and the Secretary of State for Wales attended the national service.

"In June, we marked the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict. This was a key event in Welsh and UK history and we commemorated the important role Welsh service personnel played in that conflict.

"We honour the selfless contribution made by all those who have lost their lives in conflicts past and present. We will remember them."

The national Remembrance Sunday service is jointly hosted by Cardiff Council, the Welsh Government and in partnership with The Royal British Legion.

Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said this year it will also be the war in Ukraine on people's minds as they observe remembrance.

He said: "This annual event provides us with an opportunity to come together, as a capital city and a nation, to remember all those who died serving their country and all those who have been affected by war and conflict.

"We gather for the annual service of remembrance this year with the memory of past conflicts still fresh in our minds and while the war in Ukraine is still costing lives and exacting a terrible toll."

This November marks 104 years since the end of the First World War.

In his official message on Remembrance Sunday, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said: “Today, on Remembrance Sunday, we pause to remember and honour those who have died in war.

“Our focus, too, must be on those who continue to suffer as a result of conflict. From those who are forced to flee their homes as a result of conflict overseas, to those veterans closer to home who are struggling with the current cost of living crisis – too often the aftershock of war is felt long after the conflict has ended.

“We must ensure our veterans are adequately cared for, and that they can afford to live in the world they fought for. In the meantime, we must continue to strive towards a future of peace and prosperity and pledge that future generations need never face the horrors of war.”

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives also recognised the need to acknowledge the continued sacrifice of those fighting in current conflicts - like in Ukraine.

Andrew RT Davies MS said: “Despite all the tragedy associated with wars of the past, I am glad that remembrance continues to play such an integral part in our society.

“We not only use this time to reflect on the sacrifice of all those who fought, but those who continue to do so, especially when we see the cost of Russian aggression in Ukraine every day. Beyond them, we also mark the work done on their behalf, by charities like the Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes

“I am thankful and grateful to all those who have fought for our country and for our freedom. We will remember them.”