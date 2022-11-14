The grandson of a former Wales international footballer is appealing for jerseys his grandfather wore sixty years ago.

Harrison Medwin told ITV News his grandfather, football hero Terry Medwin, leant a local football team the Wales jerseys including some from the 1958 World Cup. However, the jerseys were never returned to him.

Terry Medwin earned 30 caps and scored six goals for Wales from 1953 to 1963.

Terry Medwin pictured (right) in 1962 Credit: PA

In an appeal to find some of his grandfathers missing shirts, Harrison is appealing for anyone who may have one.

Harrison told ITV News, "He played 30 times for Wales, so there could be about 30 shirts in circulation out there somewhere.

"They're very sentimental. These shirts are kind of the missing piece to our childhood stories of him being on the world display with football, and we've always had the photos to look at but we've never actually had clothes that he had worn in the games after the club never returned them sadly.

He added, "We always heard stories and we all idealise him so much. Most kids dream they'll meet their favourite footballer and for everyone in the Medwin family, you have your favourite footballer as your grandad. It'ss just incredible and having something to appreciate what he had would just be outstanding."

Terry Medwin recently met up with Gareth Bale and Cliff Jones ahead of the world cup. Credit: Harrison Medwin

The social media search was sparked after a recent meeting between Medwin, his former team mate, Cliff Jones and current Wales player, Gareth Bale with the FAW ahead of the 2022 FIFA world cup.

"Following that, the FAW released a few photos and a video of them all talking and so for years, we have always talked about how nice it would be to have the shirts back in the family" Harrison said.

After years of searching the internet, someone recently reached out to Harrison on Twitter, saying he has one of Terry's shirts. Harrison explained, "Myself and a family member approached him, but he said that the shirt was a gift from his grandfather who passed away and he wouldn't want to part from it because of a reminder to his grandfather."

Harrison continued, "People don't last forever and he's [Terry] 90 years old and when the time does come, it's always nice to look back and remember him and a few shirts would be great for that, as well as a way for us to appreciate his achievements.

"We've always dreamt of having the shirts back into the family. Not all of them, just a couple so we can see them now and again.

Medwin played in the 1958 World Cup, scoring the game-winning goal in the first round play-off which sent Wales to the quarter-finals. Credit: Harrison Medwin

Harrison is asking anyone who has a shirt to contact him on social media. "We've always wanted to get some shirts back into the family.

"After seeing that comment, it made me think there could be hope out there to get one into the family." He said.