There is "no doubt" that England's second team could beat Wales at the World Cup, ex-midfielder Robbie Savage has said.

Savage told ITV News he thinks Cymru's group opponents believe they can automatically win if Gareth Bale is not playing.

Wales' first World Cup campaign in 64 years kicks off on 21 November when they face USA in Qatar.

Rob Page announced his squad last week which includes Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter - who have nearly 400 caps for Wales between them.

Savage made 39 appearances for Wales from 1995-2004. Credit: PA

The ex-premier league midfielder said it will be difficult for Rob Page's men to get out of a "tough group".

Savage said, "Let's be honest, in England's 26-man squad, their first XI and then another XI could beat Wales, there is no doubt about that, with the pool of players that they have to choose from."

Many have described Wales, England, Iran and USA as the 'group of death' in this year's World Cup but Savage still holds high hopes for his country.

He said, "The expectation is to probably get out of the group but it's going to be very difficult and the first game is going to be pivotal to how well we do."

Although Savage says he'd "be really happy" with coming second in Group B and many fans will look back at Wales' performance at Euro 2016 for confidence.

Placed in a tricky group with England, Russia and Slovakia, Wales managed to top the group with England in second.

Wales famously beat Belgium 3-1 in the Quarter-finals of Euro 2016. It was the first time Wales got to the Semi-finals of a major tournament Credit: PA

After famously beating Belgium, Wales eventually managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

It was the first time Wales had reached the semi-finals of a major tournament.

Savage believes the key to any Welsh success in Qatar is captain Gareth Bale.

He said: "When the team sheet goes in, if Gareth Bale's name isn't on it, they [England, Iran or USA] will automatically think that they'll win the game. It's as simple as that.

"When he pulls on that red shirt, he's got super powers."

The former Leicester player also praised Rob Page on the "remarkable" job he's done as Wales manager so far.

"It's quite remarkable, with the pressure on him as well. When he took over, [he built on] that momentum, that togetherness" he said.

Savage was speaking to ITV Wales as part of the 'Proud To Pitch In' initiative, a grassroots funding scheme.

The scheme allows grassroots sports clubs to apply for a funding grant of £3,000.

However to celebrate the year anniversary, a one-off lump sum of £10,000 is being made available to clubs.

Savage highlighted how important it is for this World Cup to leave a legacy in Wales within grassroots sport.

He said: "All these lads going to the World Cup will have started at grassroots.

"It's so important to raise awareness because without that, these players wouldn't be performing at World Cups."

Wales' first game of the tournament against USA will be live on ITV Wales.