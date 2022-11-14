Wales Captain, Gareth Bale has said his side wants to shine a light on some of the 'problems' that exist in Qatar.

Bale has vowed to wear the OneLove armband, to show support to groups that face discrimination, including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Same-sex relationships and the promotion of same-sex relationships are currently illegal in the Middle Eastern Country.

Wales are heading to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years on Tuesday and are playing their first group game against the USA on Monday 21st November.

At a press conference on Monday 14 November, Bale said he wanted to increase awareness of some of the difficulties people face.

"I think for us as footballers it's been a difficult subject to talk about, we can shed a light on the problems that are going on but we've spoken to the FAW and they've been speaking to the Welsh Government, who've been speaking to Qatar and FIFA and working on these issues.

"The most we can do as footballers is make awareness, it's for people higher up to make those decisions and to hopefully make the change for the better.

"We support everything in terms of the armband, we'll be supporting everything and doing as much as we can to hopefully get change in the right way."

Nine other European captains by wearing a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar. Credit: PA

When asked about members of Wales' LGBTQ+ community not attending the tournament out of concerns over prejudice and discrimination in Qatar, Bale said he wants to do them proud.

"Obviously we would love for everybody to be there but obviously that's the way they feel and are worried and we will do everything we can to support them.

"They'll still be with us in spirit and we'll be fighting for them like we always do and hopefully we will do them proud in this World Cup as well."

Aiming to inspire the next generation

During the press conference Bale also discussed his own fitness levels, describing himself as "hundred percent fit, ready to go, simple."

"I'm praying not to have an injury because this is such a big occasion."

When asked if he can play three 90 minute matches in eight days Bale said, "yeah no problem."

The 33-year-old also said he hopes his Wales side can inspire a generation after growing up without a team to support at the World Cup himself.

"For me, growing up watching a World Cup I never really had a team to support," he explained in his final press conference before leaving for the Middle East.

"It was always about watching these big teams play in this amazing tournament.

"But for the kids now, to have Wales, their country and be able to watch them, have the poster up on the wall to mark out each game - that will be incredible.

"It will definitely inspire another generation of kids to really love and get into football.

"I think that will only benefit Wales in the future, in both the men's and the women's game. Hopefully we can continue to be successful and build the game in this country to make us a stronger nation in the future as well."