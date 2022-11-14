Play Brightcove video

Gwent's Police Commissioner has said that he has "every confidence" in the chief constable following corruption and racism claims in the force.

Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, said that officers who are found to have breached the levels of standards will be "dealt with" after "abhorrent and vile" messages sent between retired and serving police officers were discovered on a mobile phone.

Chief Constable Kelly described the content as "abhorrent" and "painting a picture of a toxic culture which does not represent" the force.

The phone belonged to former Gwent policeman Ricky Jones, who died by suicide in January 2020.

Messages on the phone were shared with The Sunday Times by one of his family members.

According to the paper, the nature of the messages exchanged between police officers on group chats was "racist, homophobic and misogynistic."

Gwent Police Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, told ITV News he has offered his support to Chief Constable Pam Kelly as the investigation begins.

Some of the other content it reports to have seen includes highly offensive messages about Grenfell Tower, muslims and women. Credit: PA

He said: "I have every confidence in Pam Kelly, that she will investigate all these allegations throughly, together with Wiltshire police and will come to appropriate conclusions.

"Whilst I understand how people will feel worried and maybe lack confidence, we will be going out of our way to stress that normal proper service for them and their wellbeing will continue."

Chief Constable Kelly described the content as "abhorrent" and "painting a picture of a toxic culture which does not represent" the force.

Commissioner Cuthbert emphasised that although an investigation will be taking place, officers will still be doing the jobs they are "paid to do" and "in the right spirit."

He did insist however, that those within Gwent Police who have breached the levels of the standards expected of them will be dealt with.

The Police Commissioner then went on to ensure that although he will play a role if needed, he is confident that Pam Kelly is the right person to lead the investigation.

He said, "If certain investigations turn out in some way, I may have a role to play as commissioner myself but at this point I'm just completely confident that the investigation will be thorough.

"It will be speedy as possible, but it will come to conclusions and I'm sure that Pam Kelly is the right person to do that."