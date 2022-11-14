Some schools closed as parts of Cardiff have no running water
Eight schools in Cardiff have closed because large parts of the city have been left without water.
Welsh Water said teams were dealing with a burst water main in the Llanedeyrn area on Monday morning.
Local councillor, Keith Jones, said that Glan Yr Afon and Bryn Hafod primary schools were also shut because of a lack of working toilets, heating, hygiene and catering facilities.
Cardiff Council confirmed that St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Bryn Celyn Primary, Hollies, Pen Y Groes, and Berllan Deg also closed.
List of schools closed
Llanedeyrn Primary School
Glan Yr Afon Primary
Bryn Hafod Primary
St Bernadette's Catholic Primary
Bryn Celyn Primary
The Hollies School
Pen Y Groes Primary
Berllan Deg Primary
Eastern High in Rumney has said it is open and the school is not affected by the burst water main.
Welsh Water told residents that said until the pipe is fixed, people may experience low pressure or no water. It added it expects the water to be fully running again by Monday afternoon.