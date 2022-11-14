Eight schools in Cardiff have closed because large parts of the city have been left without water.

Welsh Water said teams were dealing with a burst water main in the Llanedeyrn area on Monday morning.

Local councillor, Keith Jones, said that Glan Yr Afon and Bryn Hafod primary schools were also shut because of a lack of working toilets, heating, hygiene and catering facilities.

Cardiff Council confirmed that St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Bryn Celyn Primary, Hollies, Pen Y Groes, and Berllan Deg also closed.

List of schools closed

Llanedeyrn Primary School

Glan Yr Afon Primary

Bryn Hafod Primary

St Bernadette's Catholic Primary

Bryn Celyn Primary

The Hollies School

Pen Y Groes Primary

Berllan Deg Primary

Eastern High in Rumney has said it is open and the school is not affected by the burst water main.

Welsh Water told residents that said until the pipe is fixed, people may experience low pressure or no water. It added it expects the water to be fully running again by Monday afternoon.