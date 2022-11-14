Fans are reportedly struggling to get hold of the official Wales football kits as demand outstrips supply ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There has been huge appetite for the football home and away kits since the squad qualified for the tournament earlier this year.

It comes ahead of Wales' first game against the USA in just a week's time.

Wales take on England, USA and Iran in Group B of the tournament this month. Credit: PA Images.

Wales manager Rob Page announced the Welsh squad of players who will be heading to Qatar for the World Cup, in his Valleys hometown last week.

The line-up includes the likes of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Wayne Hennessey and Chris Gunter.

They have nearly 400 caps for Wales between them.

The famous red home kit is proving popular and is only available to pre-order

JD Sports is the official partner of the kit but said it has experienced "strong demand" for Cymru merchandise.

It comes as Primark came under fire on social media for stocking England Football World Cup clothing in Welsh stores while it experiences delays to its Wales merchandise reaching shelves.

How much does it cost?

A man's shirt retails at £50 while a child's shirt is priced at £50.

A shirt with Gareth Bale's name and number on will set you back £80.

A full child's kit costs £45.

The official men's kit is only available to pre-order. It is understood they will be "distributed" in time for Wales first game next week.

But fans who have pre-ordered away kit are being warned they will not have it, until the middle of December, according to the JD website.

Wales' last game against England is on Tuesday, November 29.

A spokesperson for JD said, "We have seen exceptionally strong demand for the Football Association of Wales kit as fans prepare for the World Cup. As a proud sponsor and official retail partner of the FAW, JD wishes the team all the success for the tournament."