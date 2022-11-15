Play Brightcove video

A Pembrokeshire charity that uses dogs to help children in hospices has won an award.

Cariad Pet Therapy is based in Haverfordwest and has won this year's Wellbeing in Wales award.

Staff have said the impact the therapy has on the kids is "absolutely fantastic."

Idris is one of eighty two therapy dogs that are part of Cariad Pet Therapy. Credit: ITV Wales

When Idris the dog arrives at Ty Hafan, the staff say it’s like “magic”.

Idris is a pet therapy dog, and along with his owner Louise, they visit the children’s hospice to spend time with children and staff.

Sarah Lee, a Play Specialist at Cariad Pet Therapy said:

“The impact is just absolutely fantastic - the kids light up, they just can't wait to see them. It's like magic to watch, it's really beautiful" said Sarah.

Established in 2018, the not-for-profit Community Interest Company is based in Haverfordwest. Credit: ITV Wales

Idris is one of eighty-two therapy dogs that are part of Cariad Pet Therapy. Established in 2018, the not-for-profit Community Interest Company is based in Haverfordwest.

The dogs go into a range of healthcare settings, work spaces, schools and colleges across the country.

This year they’ve been recognised for the Wellbeing in Wales award as part of the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) Welsh Charities Week.

When the pandemic stopped visits, they came up with another way to do this - robot pets. Their impact was profound.

Anna Tippett’s late Grandmother, Barbara Gates, had dementia, and she benefitted from one of these interactive cats and dogs. Credit: ITV Wales

Anna Tippett’s late Grandmother, Barbara Gates, had dementia, and she benefitted from one of these interactive cats and dogs.

"Just seeing her smile in that moment brought back who she was, the Nana that we remembered and loved, and just that glimmer of enjoyment of that moment is really important" said Anna.

