A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following in a road traffic collision outside a school in Aberystwyth.

The collision, which involved a school child and a car, happened outside Penglais School in Aberystwyth yesterday afternoon (November 15).

Emergency services including Dyfed-Powys Police, Wales Air Ambulance, and the Welsh Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

The road outside the school remained closed throughout the late afternoon while police carried out their investigations, but has since been re-opened.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred outside Penglais School, Abersytwyth, at about 3.20pm on Monday, November 14. The collision involved a school child and a car. The child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The road is currently closed. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."A Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We were called on Monday, November 14, at 3.25pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian in Rhosgendre, Waunfawr. We sent two emergency ambulances and a duty operations manager to the scene. One person was taken to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment.”Meanwhile, the local Council have said the school will be offering support to those affected by the incident.

A spokeswoman for Ceredigion Council said: "We are working with Dyfed Powys-Police and Ysgol Gyfun Penglais Comprehensive School regarding an incident that occurred near the school this afternoon. We are being kept informed of the pupil’s condition and the school will be offering support to those affected."Dyfed-Powys Police have asked anyone with information to contact them, referencing:DP-20221114-253.