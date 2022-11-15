A young man is in hospital with a "very" serious head injury after he was robbed and his electric bike was stolen in Llanishen.

Police said officers were called to St Martins Crescent at around 10.30pm on Monday evening.

They said a 22-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his electric bike in the playground.

An area of the park has been cordoned off.

Officers are speaking to locals in the Fishguard Road and St Martins Crescent areas.

Credit: ITV News Wales.

"Possible suspects have been identified"

Detective Inspector Tim Jones, from South Wales Police said the victim suffered a "very serious head injury," and is currently at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.

He added: “Possible suspects have been identified and arrest enquiries are on-going for two male suspects who were among a larger group of males last night.

“We would appeal for anyone with information on this incident or the individuals responsible to please contact us.”