Seven people have been charged after an Extinction Rebellion protest in Cardiff, South Wales Police have said.

The four men and three women have been charged with aggravated trespass after chaining themselves to Barclays Bank in Cardiff city centre.

South Wales Police has released all seven on bail to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on December 16.

On Monday November 14, Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists chained themselves to the inside of the bank.

The demonstration took place on St David's Way from around 12pm until the late afternoon. Protesters outside held up a banner saying: "This is an intervention."

Similar demonstrations also took place in other cities across the UK. There were protests at Barclays branches in Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast.

Four arrests were made by West Midlands police after protestors covered the Birmingham branch with fake oil and spray paint.