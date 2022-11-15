Play Brightcove video

The health service in Wales is struggling to keep on top of the country’s obesity problem, a leading weight loss surgeon has warned.

Professor Jonathan Barry is one of only three surgeons who can offer bariatric surgeries on the NHS in Wales.

He told ITV News more needs to be done to take obesity “seriously” as he called for more weight loss surgery units to open.

62% of people in Wales are obese

It comes as figures show almost two thirds (62%) of adults are classified as overweight or obese.

But, long waiting lists for surgery to help people lose weight, such as gastric sleeve and gastric bypass operations, has led many people to choose to travel abroad for cheaper and quicker operations. Worldwide, the health tourism industry is worth more than £350 billion a year.

Dr Barry wants to see more bariatric surgery units open across the country to tackle the problem.

“I think we’ve got a big problem in Wales with morbid obesity", he said.

Professor Barry is calling for more units to open in Wales where weight loss surgery can be performed

"We know that approximately two thirds of the welsh population are either overweight or obese… and unfortunately we’ve been unable to keep on top of that.

"We haven't got enough public health strategy out there to stop people from getting into these situations, these patients are developing complications, they're looking for some durable solutions to their weight issues.”

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Professor Barry said his unit was performing around 120-150 operations in their unit.

But, a Freedom of Information request by Y Byd Ar Bedwar revealed the unit had performed just 14 gastric sleeve operations and no gastric bypass operations up until 19 September of this year.

The unit had performed 19 Gastric Band revision surgeries.

Figures from a Freedom of Information request show there are a further 46 patients awaiting bariatric surgeries.

One clinic in Latvia said 100 Welsh patients have visited them for surgery in the past two years.

When can you get weight loss surgery on the NHS?

Bariatric surgery is available as a "last resort", according to the NHS - and it should only be considered after trying to lose weight through a healthy diet and exercise.

To be eligible you must be:

Aged 18 years or over

Have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more

Be morbid or severely obese for at least five years

Have received and complied with an intensive weight management programme at a weight management clinic for at least 24 months (and have been unable to achieve and maintain a healthy weight)

Dr Barry warns an operation is just a "small part" of the treatment".

“People are looking for a solution. Some people perceive this to be an easy answer, they see having an operation as something that will fix everything when that’s just not the case. We’re a productive unit here in Swansea, but it’s not just the case that they come and have an operation with us, they’re managed by specialist bariatric dieticians, psychologists, physicians, they have clinical nurse specialists. So it’s more of a package.”

“The operation which can take 45 minutes to a couple of hours is only one small part of the whole treatment.”

Stacie was one of those who decided to go abroad for surgery after waiting on the NHS

Professor Barry said him and his team have performed seven corrective procedures on patients with complications after returning home having had surgery abroad. He said it is a “concern.”

“There’s a lot of people out there who’ve had successful procedures whether or not they’ll develop the impressive results they would get from having surgery here in the United Kingdom with all the back up of dietetics and clinical nurse specialists and what not - that’s my concern.

“It is frustrating, but we must remember these are all NHS patients, so irrespective of the fact they’ve gone elsewhere to have surgery which is their own decision - if they develop complications, we are duty bound to pick up the pieces.”

“But I would much prefer that these patients are being managed in the NHS here in Wales in a proper bariatric surgical unit with better results.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Our All Wales Weight Management Pathway sets out what support and treatment people can expect to aid weight loss, but ultimately decisions to go for surgery are made by clinicians. We are working with health boards to consider what resources are needed to support people with weight management and are providing an extra £5.8m over 2022-24 to improve provision, this includes looking at increasing capacity for bariatric surgery.

"The NHS provides emergency care for any person in need regardless of whether treatment was provided by the NHS or privately in the UK or abroad. If people are considering private healthcare of any sort, it is important they research it properly before undergoing treatment. We would encourage people to check they are dealing with someone reputable, ask to see their qualifications, ask about complications and side effects and, if possible speak to other people who have been treated at the same clinic or hospital.”

