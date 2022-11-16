Play Brightcove video

The moment Perry lunged at PC Pontin and White was captured on body-cam footage

A knife-wielding man who attempted to stab police officers at a house in Port Talbot has been jailed.

Swansea Crown Court heard that James Perry, 33, had been on bail for two assaults at the time.

Officers Pontin and White were called to a house in Sandfields on Wednesday, September 28, after getting reports of a disturbance.

At Swansea Crown Court, Perry was sentenced to 20 months behind bars. Credit: Media Wales.

Police said they spoke to Perry to establish what had happened.

They also explained he could not stay at the house because of the disturbance. Perry refused to leave and grabbed a large kitchen knife.

The court heard Perry raised his arm and pointed the knife at PC Pontin. She flung herself backwards and fell to the floor.

PC White stepped in holding a Taser to Perry, shouting "put the knife down now."

He was tasered and then arrested.

Perry was sentenced to 20 months in prison for criminal damage, section four public order, assault on an emergency worker, and threatening a person with a bladed article in a private place.

"Professionalism and bravery"

Chief Inspector James Ratti from South Wales Police said the footage "shows the dangers that officers can face at any time."

He added police officers "go above and beyond in their duties to protect people."

He condemned Perry's behaviour and praised his officer's "professionalism and bravery in dealing with this incident”.