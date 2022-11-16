Play Brightcove video

The Tonna Male Voice Choir performed on several trains and at Swansea railway station

Rail passengers were treated to the Welsh national anthem on some services and at stations on Wednesday ahead of the World Cup.

The performance by the Tonna Male Voice Choir is in support of the Wales football team who have arrived in Qatar, ahead of their first game on Monday.

More than 20 members of the choir jumped on the train at their local station in Neath.

They then travelled by train and treated passengers in ‘flash mob' style to a rendition of the national anthem.

The men ended their day with a memorable performance of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at Swansea Railway Station.

John Humphreys, Chairman of Tonna Male Voice Choir, said they all love singing and have done so all around the world.

He added most of them remember the last World Cup.

He said: "I was fourteen and I watched it with my father on the television. We had a wonderful time then, but this time we’re going to go all the way.”