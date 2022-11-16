A teenager has admitted killing an avid golfer and "absolute gentleman" on a night out in Monmouth earlier this year.

Andrew Nicholas, 43, had traveled 100 miles from Poole, Dorset, to the Welsh town for a golfing weekend.

He was found unconscious on Monnow Street on June 26 and was taken to hospital, where he died four days later from the injuries he had sustained.

Rugby player Morgan Wainewright, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday (15 November).

Wainewright, of Monmouth, who has played rugby for Monmouth’s Druids, was remanded in custody to be sentenced next month.Mr Nicholas' family previously paid tribute to him as a "wonderful and loving" person, whose death had left them with a "hole" in their lives.

They said: "We are all heartbroken beyond words by the shocking and unacceptable loss of Andrew, known to all as Bandy."He was an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him."He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf."His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many."He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through covid to support the NHS."The club members describe him as a legend and absolute gentleman."The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives. His loss will never be forgotten."The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible."

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke ordered a pre-sentence report but warned Wainewright it would only go towards determining the length of his custodial term.