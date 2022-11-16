Play Brightcove video

A volunteer from Newtown has won an award for setting up walking group after the death of four men.

Andrew Coppin, has been awarded Volunteer of the Year for setting up the ‘Walking Men of Mid Wales’.

Andrew set up the group last year, after four men from the local area took their own lives.

Every fortnight, men of all ages and backgrounds meet in the town to have a walk and talk in a friendly and non judgemental manner.

Whilst the causes of suicide are complex and personal, Andrew has found the group has had a positive impact in the local community for encouraging men to talk.

“Everywhere I go someone stops me and asks me how the walk's going - it’s been great,” said Andrew.

Dylan Williams is one of those who goes on the walk, he says men suffer in silence “too much” and that “there’s always help out there if you need it."

The group mixes everyday chats with an opportunity to explore deeper concerns and what they’re achieving has been noticed.

Andrew was nominated many times for this Volunteer of the Year as part of the WcVA Welsh Charities Week.

He was chosen because of the number of people whose lives he’s “positively impacted” with many seeing the support he provided as “life saving”

“Although it may be volunteer of the year award, for me it's a community award and that's as the collective of the community of Newtown and this one is for the gents who've been on the walk - so thank you very much” said Andrew.

Mental Health organisations that offer support:

Movember - https://uk.movember.com/

Contact Samartians - https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/