Ambulance response times for the most serious and immediately life-threatening calls in Wales have hit a record low, Welsh Government figures have revealed.

In October, just 48% of ambulances arrived at red calls - which means the patient is in imminent danger of death - within the target time of eight minutes.

That is 2% lower than the previous month and the same time last year.

There is a target for 65% of these calls to be responded to within the target time, but this not been met for more than two years.

It comes after an ITV Wales investigation found ambulances are waiting for up to a day to offload their patients to hospitals.

A lack of available beds in hospitals means ambulance crews are often spending their entire 12 hour shifts sitting outside emergency departments.

Less than half of calls where the patient was in imminent danger of death were met within the target time of eight minutes.

The figures have also revealed an increase in the number of patients waiting for more than four hours to be seen in A&E.

In October, 66.6% of patients were seen within that target time, down from 67.9% in September.

In response to the latest figures, the Welsh Government has highlighted the "unprecedented demand" on the NHS.

"In hospitals alone, more than 361,000 consultations were carried out in September," a spokesperson said.

"Primary care, ambulance and emergency department staff remain under intense pressure. As an example, October saw the highest number and proportion of 'red'/immediately life-threatening calls on record.

"Whilst we acknowledge ambulance performance is not where we expect it to be, we are driving improvements, including extending same-day emergency care services to open seven-days a week, managing calls better to reduce hospital admissions and recruiting more staff. Without all this the pressure on the system would be even greater."

Plaid Cymru's spokesperson on health and care, described the NHS as being "locked into a vicious circle".

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: "While Covid has certainly exacerbated the problems, these issues existed long before the pandemic.

"Clearly, we need to see action taken now to increase capacity and to improve patient flow, but the Labour Welsh Government has to ensure that things are sustainable for the long term.

"That has to include a dramatic change in attitudes – and government funding – towards preventative health measures. We need a prevention revolution to help release the pressure on our NHS."