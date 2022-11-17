Motorists travelling over 50mph on the M4 through Newport will be fined from today as the speed limit comes into force.

It is the final stage of a plan by the Welsh Government aimed at reducing pollution and congestion on parts of the M4.

There are now five 50mph zones across Wales. Average speed cameras were installed in October at four of these locations but it has taken more than a year for the cameras to operate through Newport.

Wales’ police multi-agency GoSafe said the reason it took so long for them to go live was due to IT problems and staffing issues.

Drivers speeding between junctions 24 and 28 in Newport will be fined from 17 November.

The four other 50mph zones are on the A494 at the border and St David’s Interchange, the A483 at Wrexham, the M4 at Port Talbot and A470 at Pontypridd.

The speed limits came into place after the First Minister Mark Drakeford decided to scrap plans for a relief road through Newport three years ago.

The aim of the zones were to improve air quality levels at some of the most polluted roads in Wales aswell as reducing congestion and improving safety.

According to the government, there has been a successful lowering of nitrogen dioxide levels in these areas.

On social media, the introduction of the 50mph zones received mixed reactions.

One Twitter user voiced their anger at the First Minister's decision to scrap the Newport relief road:

"Mark Drakeford's decision to scrap the M4 relief road at Newport is unforgivable. I was so angry when the news broke. What was he thinking? Absolutely stupid decision. These 50mph zones. Don't get me started on those."

Whilst another supported the introduction of the zones:

"50 mph zones on motorways do actually aid traffic flow. When they trialled it on the M4 around Newport 2010 ish they found reliability of journey times on M4 improved. Which is what people actually need rather than necessarily faster journey times."