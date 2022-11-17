Simon Parks has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his partner's mother at their family home in Newport.

Mari O'Flynn, 79, was killed in her bed and sexually assaulted after she refused to give her son-in-law cigarettes.

Parks and Mrs O'Flynn's daughter, Claire, had been in a relationship for 14 years. Mrs O'Flynn who used to live in Greece moved back to the UK after the death of her husband.

That is when she moved in with her daughter and Parks at their home on Leach Road in Bettws.

She was found dead at the home in Newport on May 24. The emergency services had been called to the house where her body was discovered, partially naked and with bruises on her face and neck.

The court heard how Parks repeatedly punched her in the face before strangling her to death.

Parks will spend at least 25 years behind bars. Credit: Gwent Police

After Parks was sentenced to life in prison at Newport Crown Court, Mrs O'Flynn's family released this statement:

"Our mam was taken away from us in terrible circumstances, but we hope that today enables us to move forward as a family, hopefully with some closure.

"It's now time for us to grieve in private and try to move on with our lives.

"We will always try to remember mam for her sparkle, repeating her funny stories about the good times she had living in Greece, or hogging the TV to watch all the sport, whilst drinking endless cups of tea."

When the drunk Parks was arrested by the police, he said: "I ended up strangling my would be mother-in-law over nothing.

"We had been living together 14 years fine and she turns up. I'm not going to be able to live with myself after this."

The court heard how Parks and mother-of-three Mrs O'Flynn would constantly get into arguments.

A neighbour witnessed Parks holding a knife up to the great-grandmother when she threatened to throw pans at him.

The court heard how Parks repeatedly punched Mrs O'Flynn in the face before strangling her to death at their home. Credit: Google Maps

He regularly asked her for money and cigarettes. On May 24, when she refused to give Parks cigarettes he launched a fatal assault on her.

Speaking to his neighbour Paul Baston, Parks said: "I have done it now, I've killed her."

When asked why he had done this, he responded: "Fags, I didn't have any cigarettes and I asked her for some and she wouldn't give me any. She wound me up so I strangled her."