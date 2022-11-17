Snowdonia National Park Authority will officially use the Welsh name for Snowdon, rather than the English version.

A petition signed by 5,000 people had urged the National Park to formalise the use of the Welsh names Eryri (Snowdonia) and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) after a Gwynedd county councillor brought a motion encouraging the authority to drop the English names.

Councillor John Pughe Roberts explained this was ''all down to respect'' for the Welsh language and Wales.

On Wednesday 16 November, officials at the National Park voted in favour of the move "as a mark of respect for our cultural heritage".

Naomi Jones, head of cultural heritage at the Snowdonia National Park Authority, said, ”Many public bodies across Wales have moved to use both the Welsh and English names, or the Welsh name only, when referring to Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, as have many of the mainstream English-language press and filming companies.

"This is very encouraging, and gives us confidence that this change in the Authority’s approach will be accepted for the benefit of the Welsh language and as a mark of respect to our cultural heritage."

“We have historic names in both languages, but we are eager to consider the message we wish to convey about place names, and the role they have to play in our current cultural heritage by promoting the Welsh language as one of the National Park’s special qualities.

“By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture.”

A review of the authority's branding, due to take place next year, will consider how to reflect the new approach to using the Welsh names.

The National Park will still be legally obliged to use both the Welsh and English names in official documentation.

Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales at 3,560ft and is a well known landmark within the national park.