A Georgian choir has performed a stirring rendition of Calon Lân after learning it in just three days.

The Gori Girls Choir, made up of 30 children aged between nine and 13, sent the video to the Welsh Rugby Union ahead of Wales' clash with Georgia this weekend.

The performance was sent a 'thank you' as the team prepare to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

At a pre-match event, Georgia officials told the WRU how grateful they were to have the chance to play Tier One opposition.

They said they wanted to show their appreciation in a way that would mean something to the hosts.

So far this autumn, Georgia have played against Uruguay and Samoa, both outside the top ranked teams.

The two minute and 33 second performance has seen some positive reaction on social media. One twitter user said: "Fantastic. Wonderful rendition."

This Saturday, the Georgians will face Wales at the Principality stadium.

Head Coach Wayne Pivac has made six changes from the side that beat Argentina for the penultimate autumn Test - with Josh Macleod set to make his debut in the number eight role.