A Cardiff based charity has won an award for developing a community based app for people with disabilities.

Innovate Trust, has won the ‘Digital Pioneers’ Award at WCVA’s The Welsh Charity Awards for its brand-new Insight community app.

It provides 80 or more live hybrid activities per week from Tai Chi, Yoga, Music Classes, Discos, Bingo and more.

The free app is a social hub that brings together over 100 organisations to share resources, news and activities for adults with disabilities.

The charity provides in-person support to 300 adults with learning disabilities. The new app has widened its geographic spread over 1,600 members across Wales and the UK.

Many members believe the app has given them a big confidence boost to get online for the very first time. 3 in 10 of the events on Insight are facilitated by adults with a disability.

Ashley Bale, Digital Inclusion and Innovations Manager at the Innovate Trust said:

“We’re thrilled to win this award and to see an idea we formed during lockdown turn into a mainstay for the charity, and for the people we serve.

"The app has created a recognised space for 1,600 members and over 100 organisations to engage with each other and develop a community that makes a tangible difference to people with disabilities.”

WCVA Chief Executive Ruth Marks said :

“Innovate Trust are established leaders in alternative service provision, and this app, which is entirely free to access, has broken new ground."

