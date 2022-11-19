Rugby fans are being warned to expect disruption in the capital due to the latest round of rail strikes.

Great Western Railway services will be impacted by industrial action by Network Rail signallers.

There is particular concern about the impact on rugby spectators, who will pack into Cardiff to watch Wales take on Georgia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday (November 19).

While Transport for Wales itself is unaffected, they are urging those heading towards Bristol to "board trains immediately" after the end of the match.

However, services heading towards Swansea will not be impacted, with hourly services running from Cardiff until 21:40. Trains for Bridgend will also be unaffected.

To try to ease disruption, there will be a queuing system at the Cardiff Central station following the match.

The strikes - this time by signallers at Thames Valley Signalling Centre - are the latest following months of disruption to rail services across the UK in a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

The match between Wales and Georgia kicks off at 13:00 on the Saturday afternoon with tens of thousands expected.

Wayne Pivac's side will look to build on their success against Argentina last weekend.