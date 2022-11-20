A man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault in a south Wales park.

The incident was reported to police at around 6am on Sunday (November 20) in Bute Park in Cardiff.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested as police investigate.

In a statement, DI Abi Biddle from South Wales Police, said: “Detectives have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

“A scene is being held in the park and enquiries are continuing.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information to come forward and contact us or 101 quoting reference 2200391970.”