A man in his 50s has died after a "considerable fall" from one of the highest mountains in Wales.

The walker, who set out on his hike on Wednesday, is believed to have died from his injuries after he fell from Glyder Fach in the Snowdonia national park.

He had been staying at the Pen y Pass youth hostel and was reported missing by his roommate on Thursday morning after he failed to return.

Chris Lloyd, from Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team, told ITV News the man’s body was discovered by search and rescue teams at around midday on Thursday.

He said: "Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were alerted first of all and they called for the assistance of the RAF Valley mountain rescue team. They called for the assistance of the Coastguard helicopter, but the cloud was low so the helicopter could not do that much.

“The Ogwen team was then called because it was thought that the man had gone over the top of the ridge onto the Ogwen patch so we had search parties out in various places.”

Mr Lloyd said the man's body was found on the “steep and loose” path which connects to Bristley Ridge, one of the most popular climbing spots in Snowdonia.

He said the man appeared to have taken a “considerable fall”.

Mr Lloyd said the weather conditions were poor during the search effort on Thursday, with low cloud and heavy rain.

The man's body was stretchered out to the Ogwen Rescue Team Base, where police were informed.

His next of kin has been informed and an inquest into his death is expected to be held in due course.

