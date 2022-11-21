A burglar returned to his disabled victims' flat to ask for his bank card and drugs back after dropping them.

Jan Kandrac, 28, accidentally left the items behind after taking a television and other valuables from the man's flat in Newport as he slept on the sofa.

After sneaking into the flat, Kandrac then pawned the man's items for fifteen pounds to a local shop.

His vulnerable victim did not realise that anything had been taken until he woke up. He quickly found a tobacco tin and debit card, which it has since been confirmed belonged to the perpetrator.

A judge described Kandrac's decision to return to the scene of the crime the day after the burglary as showing "barefaced cheek".

The victim did not let him in and a neighbour recorded the burglar at the door after hearing the commotion.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that in the weeks after the burglary, Kandrac also broke into a pub to steal expensive speakers and karaoke equipment, before stealing items from supermarket employee's coats and pockets in a staff-only area of a shop.

He tried to pawn the pub's speakers, worth around £1500, but suspicious staff declined the transaction, and was arrested during his supermarket attempt.

Kandrac, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, one of attempted burglary with intent to steal, and to one count fraud by false representation when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

He also had previous convictions for drug driving and was subject to a suspended prison sentence when he carried out the burglaries.

Defending Kandrac, Owen Williams said his client had moved to Wales from Slovakia as a child and had worked in Newport since, and that the burglaries were committed in order to fund an addiction to crack cocaine.

Mr Williams added that Kandrac's wife and three children had moved back to Slovakia and that he hopes to return and be reunited with them after he is released from custody.

Kandrac was told the burglary against a vulnerable disabled man was an extremely serious offence.

With a one-quarter discount for his guilty pleas, Kandrac was sentenced to two years in prison.

He will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in custody.