A mother said her family have been "insulted" after her baby son's headstone was removed by the cemetery for being "too tall".

Pabi Tra, a healthcare support worker at Heath hospital in Cardiff, gave birth to her son Aiden on May 16 but he passed away just weeks later after battling a defect in his diaphragm and fluid in his lungs.

After their son's death in June, Mrs Tra and Aiden's father Ankit Gupta,arranged for a headstone to be placed at Aiden's grave in Thornhill Cemetery.

Around three months later the cemetery took down the memorial stone and said it broke regulations on height. The maximum height in the babies section is slightly under one foot.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said there are height restrictions in the babies section "to ensure families who have little access to funds know that their baby can be commemorated in the same way as a family with unlimited funds".

They apologised for "any upset that the Gupta family have experienced" and said they will "look to work with the family on plans for a permanent memorial".

Mrs Tra said her family did not realise the height of the headstone broke the cemetery's rules. Credit: Media Wales

The decision to remove the headstone has "hurt and upset" the family, said Mrs Tra."It was not harming anyone," the 38-year-old added.

"It doesn't make sense. People should be able to freely order whatever they want. It's a cemetery and everyone wants to remember in a different way."

Ankit Gupta signed a burial form in June agreeing that unauthorised memorials would not be permitted. But Mrs Tra says the family were not aware that height restrictions meant the headstone they ordered was unauthorised.

They had not wanted the options provided by the cemetery - an arc-top or heart-shaped headstone in either black or white. Instead they opted for a dark glass one with a blue teddy bear on top.

An inscription on the headstone read: "Our loving son... You stay in our hearts till eternity and beyond. You are and will remain our first son little pumpkin. Thank you for coming into our lives and making it beautiful."

Mrs Tra had been visiting Aiden's grave every week, sometimes multiple times. In late September she travelled to Thailand to visit family and it was around this time the memorial was removed.

When Mrs Tra returned to Cardiff in early November she visited the cemetery and was distraught to find the headstone was gone.

The council said the family had been informed on the day it was removed, but Mrs Tra said she was not aware it has been taken down until she visited.

Mrs Tra's son Aiden died on June 12, just a few weeks after he was born. Credit: Media Wales

"I went to the cemetery office and I was crying," Mrs Tra remembered.

"A man came out and said it did not match the rules and regulations because it was too tall."So many people said it was such a beautiful memorial. People who were visiting their own children would say that to me. Now when I go there it is completely empty. It says nothing about my son."

Mrs Tra described the decision as an "insult" to her son's grave. She said she struggled to breathe when she saw the headstone was gone and this has just added to the misery her family are already dealing with.

"It is breaking my heart. We are already going through so much.

"The grief will be with me all my life, but I went to Thailand to try to feel better. I saw my brother and sister, I cried with them, and I was feeling better. When I saw this it all came back again."The council spokesperson said: “The loss of a child is always deeply tragic and we understand that the family in this case are distressed that the gravestone they chose has been removed. Unfortunately, in this instance there appears to have been a breakdown in communication with the family."Our rules and regulations on memorials in this part of the cemetery are clear and the family’s funeral directors should have explained those regulations to them at the time. We work with all the funeral directors in the area so they are aware of rules and regulations on memorials.

The council apologised for "any upset that the Gupta family have experienced". Credit: Media Wales

"To protect grieving families all memorials in the babies section of the cemetery have to be authorised, ordered and supplied, via our Bereavement Services team. This is done at cost price and individual designs are developed with a trusted supplier. These memorials cost £360 standard or £540 for a heart shape. However, families who have lost a child under 18 are also entitled to a £500 grant from Welsh Government which we will arrange."

Mrs Tra believes the cost of the headstone her family chose was similar to that offered by the cemetery.The councils spokesperson added: "Our policy is to remove any unauthorised memorials as soon as staff become aware of them, and the family is then immediately informed. These memorials are then placed in safe storage until they can be collected by the family.

"We are sorry about any upset that the Gupta family have experienced and we will now look to work with the family on plans for a permanent memorial to their child.”