New messages have been revealed that show more misconduct allegations within Gwent Police.

The revelations published by The Sunday Times reports that officers swapped naked images of a female footballer and joked about 'sex pests' in the force.

It comes a week after the newspaper revealed other phone messages from Gwent officers including racist, sexist and misogynistic comments.

The content was shared between serving and retired officers prior to 2020.

The phone belonged to former Gwent policeman Ricky Jones, who died by suicide in January 2020. Messages on the phone were shared with The Sunday Times by his daughter.

According to the paper, the nature of the messages exchanged between police officers on group chats was "racist, homophobic and misogynistic."

Now, more messages from serving and former Gwent Police officers have been reported which includes two retired officers exchanging nude images of the US footballer Hope Solo.

Messages showed jokes between officers about Jimmy Saville being sent to rescue 12 schoolboys who in 2018, were trapped in caves in Thailand Credit: PA

The newspaper revealed a message of an officer talking about Gwent Police, "When you look at the sex pests, drink drivers and wife beaters still sitting cosy up there itswrong."

Messages also showed jokes between a current and former officer about Jimmy Savile.

David TC Davies said he was appalled following the fresh allegations. Credit: PA

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies said he was "appalled" following the fresh allegations.

He told the BBC, "As somebody who spent nine years serving as a police officer I'm absolutely appalled by it. I didn't see behaviour like that myself, although I was in a different force.

"But I know [Chief Constable] Pam Kelly well, and I know that she will be absolutely appalled by the alleged behaviour and she will be fully investigating."

Gwent Police chief constable Pam Kelly described the messages as “vile” and not representative of the force.

Gwent Police Commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, previously told ITV News he had offered his support to Chief Constable Kelly as an investigation into the allegations of misconduct continue.

Chief Constable Kelly described the content as "abhorrent" and "painting a picture of a toxic culture which does not represent" the force.

The Welsh Government does not have power over policing, which is the responsibility of the UK Home Office.

A Home Office spokesman told the Sunday Times: “Police forces must root out officers and staff who do not meet acceptable standards of behaviour to restore the public’s trust, which has been shattered by recent high-profile events.”A Gwent police spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to provide any further detail around the scope of the inquiry led by Wiltshire police. However, it will include all material from the devices currently in their possession.”